"You’ll be lucky to land 1 clean punch" - Francis Ngannou's sarcastic dig at Tyson Fury for Oleksandr Usyk fight backfires on Twitter

A heavyweight title unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is being targeted for December 23, but Francis Ngannou doubts the event's viability.

Fury is scheduled to face 'The Predator' in a non-title bout on October 28.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former UFC heavyweight champion sarcastically claimed that Fury might not be fit to compete in December after their fight:

"I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28. 🤔"

Boxing fans didn't take kindly to the MMA extraordinaire's dig at the WBC champion, and flooded the Cameroonian's comments section, unleashing their wrath.

Check out a few reactions below.

Twitter user @SlickRicksPickz laid fire on Francis Ngannou, commenting:

"Bro, we saw your sparring videos…you’ll be lucky to land 1 clean punch on him and survive 4 rounds. 😂"

Another fight fan, @SalesGoals, wrote:

"After he beats you. He will holiday for a week. Train for 6 weeks and then fight Usyk. No problems."

@VolatilityVIX gave pros to 'The Predator's' trash-talking prowess:

"That's actually a fire tweet! 🔥. Now obviously, you're not going to lay a glove on Tyson Fury, but 10/10 tweet."

@yoitzdrew15 had this to say:

"Easy work for Fury."

Twitter user @CuleSince95 responded:

"You might land one clean punch if you're really lucky."

@ErnieTastyFresh opined:

"Pretty sure you’re getting KOd."

Another netizen, @intrinsicvalyou, ridiculed the Cameroonian, saying:

"Just come out and throw BOMBS, hope you connect [and] if you don’t just give up. It’s your only shot."

@bmetz131 wrote:

"He's gonna smoke you like you aren't there."

@BOXINGIQ901 blasted Francis Ngannou, saying:

"Because you’re not even a real fight or even a warm-up fight. You’re just light exercise, Fury won’t even break a sweat.😂"

Tyson Fury has his sights set on Jon Jones after win against Francis Ngannou

It looks like Tyson Fury is hell-bent on taking out MMA superstars. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, 'The Gypsy King' was asked who he'd like to face if he gets the better of Francis Ngannou in October.

Interestingly, the WBC champion strayed away from seasoned boxers and named UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as his potential next opponent:

"Yeah, I want to get this fight done. I'm looking to fight big, big stars. Next on the list is Jon Jones. I'm going to kick his a**."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments below (1:23):