"He'll elbow you and give you 20 stitches in your face" - Confident John Fury wants son Tyson to fight Jon Jones next

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury had previously hinted at the possibility of a showdown between them. Fury even claimed that the UFC proposed a "hybrid fight" against Jones. The highly anticipated superfight now appears to be far from becoming a reality.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is preparing to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, the WBC heavyweight champion is set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round boxing showdown in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

However, John Fury has expressed his desire for his son, Tyson, to square off against Jones once he's done with his fight against Ngannou.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Fury Sr. asserted that 'The Gypsy King' is capable of defeating Jones not just in a boxing match but also in an MMA showdown:

"I want to see that with Jon Jones. I don't want to see a boxing match, I want to see both men in an all-in battle royale and let the best man stand up at the end. It's gonna be my plan [a Jon Jones fight]. I can't speak for Tyson."

He added:

"Go out with a bang. Let the world know who's the real deal in all walks of life, not just a boxing match. Tyson can do that. Tyson will kick your nuts up your back, he'll elbow you and give you 20 stitches in your face. He'll probably bite one of your ears off as well.”

Jon Jones finds parallels between Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley

Jon Jones recognizes several of Conor McGregor's attributes in the newly minted bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

'Sugar' clinched the 135-pound title with a second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

During a recent appearance on the Over Dogs podcast, 'Bones' praised O'Malley for his versatile fighting skills:

"Sean O’Malley. I’m excited about him, he has the look. He reminds me a lot of McGregor. He’s really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country. I like him a lot and I really want to see how far he can take it. He’s young enough still to where he can take those leaps and bounds in his game. He’s going to be around for a long time."

He added:

"To beat up Aljamain like that... O’Malley, he’s looking like the total package. I’m going to be tuning into his pay-per-views for the next couple of years.”

