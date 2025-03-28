“You’ll see money spread out” - Dana White teases bold vision for boxing’s future under new TKO banner

UFC CEO Dana White, who announced a new boxing league earlier this month, recently shared his vision for the league under the TKO banner.

In his recent appearance on TNT Sports, White was asked about the future of the new TKO boxing promotion. The 55-year-old emphasized that it would create more opportunities for a wider range of boxers rather than concentrating wealth and attention on a select few. While pointing out that the league would follow a UFC-style model, he said:

"I think that the general public will know more of the guys, and not just a handful of top guys. You’ll see money spread out throughout the entire business again, and not just going to a couple handful of guys. Just like the UFC, you know, there are guys that would be considered journeymen in boxing that have made millions of dollars in the UFC. I think you’ll see a lot more of that in boxing now."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Analysts have been criticizing boxing promotions for uneven payouts, stressing that big names in the sport make most of the money while other boxers struggle to make a living.

The new boxing league will be led by UFC CEO Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan. This multi-year deal has been signed between Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh and TKO Group Holdings.

Dana White lays out the format for his new boxing league

Speaking to Ring Magazine, Dana White discussed the format of his new boxing league, making it clear that the best fighters will compete against each other to move up the rankings just like in the UFC.

The UFC head honcho also took a jab at other boxing promotions and said:

"There's zero speculation on a format. You know the format; everybody knows the format. The best fight the best, and you work your way up the rankings. Once somebody breaks into the top five, there is no question who the best five guys in the world are in each weight class. They fight it out, and once somebody holds that belt, you don't need the three letters in front of the belt. Whoever has the belt is the best in the world in that weight class. It's a very simple model.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:00):

