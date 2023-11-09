"You'll be surprised by the names" - Frank Warren teases massive Saudi Arabia event in December despite Tyson Fury fight being pushed back

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk won't be at Saudi Arabia's boxing event in December, but there are still big fights on the way.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his return to the country late last month against Francis Ngannou. There, Fury nearly suffered an upset loss after being floored in round three. However, he was able to get off the canvas and box his way to a split-decision victory.

Following the win, he went face-to-face with 'The Cat', who was sitting ringside. The two heavyweight champions were set to fight in December to crown the division's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis. Sadly, those plans were blown up.

Now, Tyson Fury's next fight has been moved to February. Still expected to be a bout with Oleksandr Usyk, the bout's postponement left a big hole in the Saudi Arabian boxing schedule. That being said, fans can still expect big fights on December 23.

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Frank Warren revealed:

"There's gonna be a big night in December. We'll be announcing it very soon and it will be massive. You're gonna love it, I promise you you're gonna love it... It's gonna feature boxers from all over the world. You will be surprised by the names. There's some great fights involving British fighters too."

Frank Warren confirms Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for Saudi Arabia boxing event in 2024

Fear not, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is still in the cards for next year.

Due to the injuries that 'The Gypsy King' suffered against Francis Ngannou, he quickly revealed plans to postpone the bout with 'The Cat'. Although, Usyk later taunted that he wouldn't allow the Brit to change the date.

However, reports later emerged that the heavyweights were moving their bout to early next year. In the interview with TalkSport, Frank Warren was asked about the potential postponement.

In the interview, Warren confirmed that Tyson Fury's next fight was being moved. However, the contracts are signed, and fans shouldn't worry that the bout won't happen. The promoter stated to TalkSport:

"That fight is signed. It was originally expected to take place on December 23, it's been pushed back, and it will take place in the early part of the New Year. That fight will happen, massive fight. The first time an undisputed [heavyweight] fight has taken place this century. For me as a promoter, it just gets better and better. The events get bigger and bigger and it's just fabulous."