Who is Tyson Fury fighting next? Date, venue, opponent, and other details

Tyson Fury's next fight will be against Oleksandr Usyk next February in Saudi Arabia.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his return to the ring last Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. There, Fury faced former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in his first boxing match. The British boxer entered the matchup a massive favorite, already scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk in December.

However, that fight with 'The Cat' will no longer be happening this year. In his fight with 'The Predator' over the weekend, Fury was knocked down and cut. While he emerged with a split-decision win on the scorecards, he earned the victory by the skin of his teeth.

Post-fight, Tyson Fury remained in the ring and had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk. Despite the Ukrainian stating following the event that their December bout was still on, that's not the case. As later reported by ESPN, Usyk vs. Fury is now expected to be held sometime in February.

However, the stakes haven't changed outside of that. As of now, the fight is slated for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While the venue hasn't yet been announced, it will likely be Boulevard Hall, which was where Fury vs. Ngannou was held as well.

Furthermore, the fight itself will likely be on ESPN pay-per-view. As of now, there are no other details regarding the historic heavyweight unification.

Tyson Fury warned to pull out of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Heavyweight legend Riddick Bowe believes that Tyson Fury badly needs to take a break.

'The Gypsy King' had been out of action for nearly a year prior to his fight on Saturday against Ngannou. That long layoff was part of the issue, according to Fury anyway. Since fight night, the British boxer stated that ring rust played a role in his disappointing performance.

However, according to 'Big Daddy', Tyson Fury will be taking some more time off. Riddick Bowe was in attendance for the fight on Saturday in Saudi Arabia and was less than impressed. Following the bout, he opined that Fury should retire.

While that likely won't happen, Bowe believes that Fury should at least take time off. Speaking in a recent interview with FightHype, he stated:

“If I was Tyson I would pull out. I wouldn’t fight. Not this early. I would say my hand is hurt. I would postpone or wiggle my way out ’till I get into better shape then see him down the line. He’s bewildered and he’s disappointed because of this man [Ngannou] who did things to him he never thought could happen."

See his comments below (2:45):