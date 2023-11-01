Was Tyson Fury penalized for elbowing Francis Ngannou? 'The Predator' again slams the illegal strike

Francis Ngannou has again slammed Tyson Fury for landing an illegal elbow in their recent boxing match.

On Saturday night, 'The Predator' and 'The Gypsy King' faced off in Saudi Arabia. Despite entering the bout as a massive betting favorite, Fury got a much better fight than he expected. In round three, the British boxer even suffered a rare knockdown.

Ultimately, he boxed his way to a controversial split-decision win. Fury retained his lineal heavyweight title and avoided suffering one of the biggest upsets in sports history. However, many fans were unhappy for a variety of reasons coming out of the event.

For his part, Francis Ngannou was quite frustrated as well. On social media, the PFL heavyweight has stated that he was "robbed" against Tyson Fury. Furthermore, he's taken aim at an illegal elbow strike that the Brit landed in their boxing match.

The strike happened in round six, as Fury clearly landed a clean illegal strike on his opponent. Despite that, either the referee didn't notice or decided to just let it go. Regardless, Ngannou slammed the elbow on social media, as well as the referee for not taking a point.

"I watched the elbow video tens of times and I don't understand why the referee didn't take a point from him."

Francis Ngannou reveals talks with Deontay Wilder for MMA fight

With Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury 2 off the table, 'The Predator' has already found a new opponent.

As many fans are aware, 'The Gypsy King' was scheduled to fight Oleksandr Usyk in December. The bout was made prior to his bout with Ngannou, which led many to believe that the British boxer was overlooking his next opponent.

That was likely correct, as the Brit was knocked down and nearly suffered a decision loss. Post-fight, 'The Predator' showed interest in a rematch with Fury, but due to his scheduled bout with Usyk, that won't be happening next.

Luckily, Francis Ngannou has found a suitable foe in Deontay Wilder. On The MMA Hour earlier this week, the PFL heavyweight revealed that 'The Bronze Bomber' even wanted to fight him in MMA.

In the interview, the former UFC champion revealed:

"Deontay Wilder for a couple of months, for a little while now, has been training MMA. There's an option here [to fight in the cage, or ring]... That's something that makes sense. He's really serious about the MMA."