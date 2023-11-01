"I would pull out" - Heavyweight legend warns Tyson Fury ahead of Oleksandr Usyk bout

Riddick Bowe believes that Tyson Fury shouldn't fight Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' made his return to the boxing ring over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. There, he faced Francis Ngannou, in the former UFC champion's first-ever boxing match. Heading into fight night, 'The Predator' was the only thing standing between a bout with 'The Cat'.

The British boxer entered the contest as a massive betting favorite, hence the booking. However, Ngannou shocked fans, and likely Fury, with his inspired performance. He knocked down the WBC champion in round three and nearly won on the scorecards.

Ultimately, Tyson Fury retained his lineal heavyweight title by a split decision. Unfortunately for the Brit, his fight with Oleksandr Usyk has reportedly been postponed from late December to February.

However, Riddick Bowe doesn't believe the fight should happen at all. Speaking in a recent interview with FightHype, 'Big Daddy' opined that if he were in Fury's shoes, he would pull out. Speaking in the interview, the legend stated:

“If I was Tyson I would pull out. I wouldn’t fight. Not this early. I would say my hand is hurt. I would postpone or wiggle my way out ’till I get into better shape then see him down the line. He’s bewildered and he’s disappointed because of this man [Ngannou] who did things to him he never thought could happen. So as a champion, his heart is broken. I know how it feels to be knocked down."

See his comments below (2:45):

Riddick Bowe gives advice to Tyson Fury

If Tyson Fury is going to box Oleksandr Usyk, Riddick Bowe has some clear advice.

'The Gypsy King' was originally scheduled to face 'The Cat' in December. Furthermore, Fury stated that regardless of what Usyk stated, they would have to fight that month, due to the contract.

As it turns out, there was an out or two left in that contract. According to recent reports, the bout is being moved from December 23 to an unknown date in February.

While Riddick Bowe believes that Tyson Fury should take time off, that won't happen. In the interview with FightHype, he closed with some words of advice:

“Get your a** up and running. Whatever you did for this fight do it more so. When you take them lightly you see what happens.”

Expand Tweet