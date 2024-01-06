"You made Piers Morgan happy for a minute" - Fans react after Andrew Tate baits Internet with vaccination announcement

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate continues to stun fans on X.

In an attempt to shock everyone on social media, 'Top G' unpredictably tweeted a surprise announcement regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. His reasoning for the January 5th announcement remains unknown.

However, just one minute later, he would respond to his tweet to let everyone know that his 'announcement' was not true and just a bait tactic.

Due to the quick nature of 'Cobra Tate' revealing his hand, the post caused more confusion to fans than entertainment. Some fans of the former kickboxer found the tweet humorous, as one user connected the chain to the influencer's recent conversation with Piers Morgan. He wrote:

Other fans of Tate expressed their concern for his fake decision as well as complimented the influencer for his posts by commenting. Here's what the fans wrote:

Fan reactions to Andrew Tate's tweet on X

Andrew Tate on Piers Morgan Uncensored

In one of the most viral recent interviews, Andrew Tate appeared on the popular talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored with the English host.

Through heated arguments and conversation, He captured attention for his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine. Confidently stating his opinion on the controversial topic, 'Top G' claimed that he desired to be 'the last pure blood on the planet' while labeling the vaccination as 'poison.'

Following his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine, the former kickboxer pointed out that he was vaccinated against polio.

Along with having the commonly disliked personality on his show, Morgan also interviewed the younger Tate brother, Tristan. Both brothers share similar interests and opinions, and both have kickboxing backgrounds.

The two opposing figures covered other topics in their conversation including the situation in Israel and Palestine. Morgan released the episodes on his YouTube channel in two parts.

Watch the full episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored in the video below: