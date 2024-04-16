"You make too much money" - Gegard Mousasi accuses PFL of refusing to offer him fights, says he's being ghosted like an "ex-girlfriend" by promotion

Gegard Mousasi recently called out the PFL for refusing to honor his existing contract after they acquired Bellator last year.

The former Bellator middleweight champion was one of the most successful fighters to compete for the promotion and was regarded as being among the top middleweights in the world for the majority of his tenure. Since the PFL acquired the Scott Coker-led promotion, there have been plenty of changes including the number of events each year.

While speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Mousasi voiced his displeasure for essentially being cast aside following the merger because of his contract. He blasted the promotion for trying to pressure him into taking a pay cut and noted that it has been a difficult experience so far. He said:

" Eventually, now they [PFL] come and say, 'Well, you make too much money', so they're trying the fighters' payment...Every promotion has its own thing. UFC would give me every three-four months a fight, but they wouldn't pay me enough. Bellator, they paid me more, but I would fight a lot less. Now with PFL, they don't even give me a fight. This is the worst, I think. They don't even talk to you. It's like an ex-girlfriend or something."

It will be interesting to see whether the PFL adds Mousasi to an upcoming Super Fight pay-per-view or Bellator card in the future as he is a notable name in the sport and could generate more interest for an event.

When did Gegard Mousasi last compete?

Gegard Mousasi has been out of action for 11 months after last competing at Bellator 296, where he lost a unanimous decision to Fabian Edwards in the main event.

The bout was a middleweight title eliminator that would see the winner challenge reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. It was an impressive win for Edwards as he managed to dictate the pace of the fight and earn a title shot.

The loss to Edwards extended Mousasi's losing skid to two consecutive losses for the first time in his MMA career as he had lost his middleweight championship to Eblen at Bellator 282.

