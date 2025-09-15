"You are the monster" - Chael Sonnen delivers fiery message praising Charlie Kirk for facing the public after activist’s tragic death

Chael Sonnen recently expressed his views on the shooting incident that claimed Charlie Kirk's life. He condemned the act and criticized the individual responsible for it.

For context, Kirk was an American right-wing political activist who was speaking at a public gathering at the Sorensen Center courtyard in Utah Valley. During a Q&A session, the 31-year-old was shot in the neck. A few hours later, President Donald Trump confirmed the tragic news of his ally's death.

In a post on X, Sonnen wrote:

"Charlie didn't hide behind his KEYBOARD. He went out among the PEOPLE. YOU ARE THE MONSTER. Sitting in the dark, MUMBLING to yourself like KING LEAR. Abandoned, Alone, Bitter, Afraid, Miserable."

Check out Chael Sonnen's post below:

Sean Strickland shares blunt reaction to Charlie Kirk's shooting incident

Sean Strickland expressed his disappointment regarding the Charlie Kirk shooting incident. He condemned the act and voiced concerns about the increasing violence in America.

In a post on Instagram, Strickland said:

"Alright guys... I'm on Twitter, and somebody says, 'Hey did you hear that Charlie Kirk got shot?' And my gut reaction was like, 'No, I fu*king didn't, but I'm excited.' Like I felt this little dopamine spike in me where I'm like, 'Dude, I wanna see the video.' And then I see the video, real bad, real bad, but I'm still kind of excited from it. Like, oh sh*t, you know? I could feel my muscles tensing. And then I start thinking, man, well, what's gonna come from this? Was the shooter black? Was he liberal? Am I gonna get more fun? Am I gonna get more violence?"

He added:

"And then you start thinking, man, like how the fu*k did I become such a sociopath? Like, how am I so detached from human beings? I don't even see people, I just see potential threats... We watch a girl get stabbed and m*rdered on the subway. We're watching little kids get pulled out of buildings because maybe somebody's launched a rocket, we are so desensitized, we're so socialized... It's so sad that we let these people ruin America, and it's like taking the soul from us."

