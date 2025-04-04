“You have a moral obligation” - Liam Harrison offers veteran advice to Rodtang after Thai icon lost belt on the scales

After missing weight twice in a row and losing his title on the scale, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally turned things around at ONE 172.

Bringing in a nutritionist with a referral from none other than the promotion's CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, he committed to a full fight camp even while fasting for Ramadan and showed up in Japan in peak form.

Rodtang has been praised for his form, but for Liam Harrison, showing up on fight night is only part of the job - especially when you're the champ.

During a recent conversation with Nick Atkin, Harrison said:

"When you are the champion of an organization like ONE, you have a moral obligation to yourself, the company, the fans, and everyone who looks up to you to turn up in shape, on weight, and then perform."

As redemption for past failures, Rodtang did all that - minus the belt - and proved that the best version of himself is as formidable as ever. But Harrison's message is clear, that level of preparation should be the standard and not a cause for mention.

Check out Liam Harrison's reaction to ONE 172 with Nick Atkin:

“I hope he keeps the same energy” - Liam Harrison praises Rodtang for hiring a nutritionist in showdown with Takeru

When your strengths fail you, it's only wise to bring someone in to help. For Rodtang, nutrition wasn't one of his stronger points. And so, to avoid past mistakes, he brought in sports nutritionist Pete Miller to help him stay on track.

The difference was noticeable, and Liam Harrison had to put a good word in:

"I’m just glad that Pete stepped in, took over, and obviously, he’s trained his ass of himself. So it wasn’t just Pete who did it, Rodtang had to put in the work and go on the diet plan and stuff himself. So I’m glad that partnership has now been found and I hope they stick together and I hope he keeps the same energy, the same mindset that he’s had for this fight for every fight."

All the hard work was worth it in the end - knocking Takeru out in the first round, Rodtang went home with a hefty $50,000 performance bonus.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available on replay at watch.onefc.com.

