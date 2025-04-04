  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “You have a moral obligation” - Liam Harrison offers veteran advice to Rodtang after Thai icon lost belt on the scales

“You have a moral obligation” - Liam Harrison offers veteran advice to Rodtang after Thai icon lost belt on the scales

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:45 GMT
Liam Harrison (left) and Rodtang (right)
Liam Harrison (left) and Rodtang (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

After missing weight twice in a row and losing his title on the scale, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally turned things around at ONE 172.

Ad

Bringing in a nutritionist with a referral from none other than the promotion's CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, he committed to a full fight camp even while fasting for Ramadan and showed up in Japan in peak form.

Rodtang has been praised for his form, but for Liam Harrison, showing up on fight night is only part of the job - especially when you're the champ.

During a recent conversation with Nick Atkin, Harrison said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When you are the champion of an organization like ONE, you have a moral obligation to yourself, the company, the fans, and everyone who looks up to you to turn up in shape, on weight, and then perform."

As redemption for past failures, Rodtang did all that - minus the belt - and proved that the best version of himself is as formidable as ever. But Harrison's message is clear, that level of preparation should be the standard and not a cause for mention.

Ad

Check out Liam Harrison's reaction to ONE 172 with Nick Atkin:

youtube-cover
Ad

“I hope he keeps the same energy” - Liam Harrison praises Rodtang for hiring a nutritionist in showdown with Takeru

When your strengths fail you, it's only wise to bring someone in to help. For Rodtang, nutrition wasn't one of his stronger points. And so, to avoid past mistakes, he brought in sports nutritionist Pete Miller to help him stay on track.

Ad

The difference was noticeable, and Liam Harrison had to put a good word in:

"I’m just glad that Pete stepped in, took over, and obviously, he’s trained his ass of himself. So it wasn’t just Pete who did it, Rodtang had to put in the work and go on the diet plan and stuff himself. So I’m glad that partnership has now been found and I hope they stick together and I hope he keeps the same energy, the same mindset that he’s had for this fight for every fight."
Ad

All the hard work was worth it in the end - knocking Takeru out in the first round, Rodtang went home with a hefty $50,000 performance bonus.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available on replay at watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी