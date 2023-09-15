"You are a mouthpiece for these corrupt leaders" - Israeli UFC fighter silences Khamzat Chimaev after latter's violent statement about Palestine

Natan Levy recently slammed Khamzat Chimaev for his latest social media post about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Israeli UFC lightweight contender particularly took issue with the Chechen-born Swede promising to "break" the strongest Israeli man in a fight.

It's no secret that Chimaev is a passionate supporter of the Palestinian cause and is widely known to speak out about issues affecting the people within his Islamic religious faith. He's also often seen sporting attire with strong political statements.

Since Palestine has been embroiled in a territorial conflict with Israel for over 75 years, it is undeniably a sensitive issue for natives from both sides. Like Khamzat Chimaev, Natan Levy is also quite vocal about his love for Israel and even beat up an antisemite internet troll who denied the holocaust in an MMA cage.

Levy recently took to Twitter to respond to Chimaev's Instagram story, where 'Borz' warned the Israelis to respect Palestinians for allowing them to stay there. The Israelite wrote:

"Khamzat, If you have a problem with me or my people, I'm very easy to find. One phone call to Dana White is all it takes... Both Israelis and Palestinians want to be treated with dignity and humanity... Palestinian Authority hasn't held elections in almost two decades. You are a mouthpiece for these corrupt leaders. Your hateful statements do nothing but intensify the conflict and tear us further apart.

Fans react to Natan Levy's response to Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter

After Natan Levy's fiery response to Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter, the Israeli fighter drew many different reactions from fans.

While some praised Levy for standing up for his motherland, others dismissed his chances against the grappling phenom. Soon after his tweet was posted, fans flocked to the post's comment section to express their thoughts.

One fan warned Natan Levy against challenging Khamzat Chimaev and wrote:

"Bro, good job sticking up for your homeland, but you aren't beating Khamzat."

Another fan wrote:

"You don't want that smoke, cuz."

One user claimed:

"I love that there's a couple of competent Israeli fighters in UFC; you're not known as a physical people. That being said, Natan, you know Khamzat would crush you in under a minute, right? Like 95% chance."

Khamzat Chimaev is slated to make his middleweight debut against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 on October 21. The bout would also mark the Chechen-born Swede's return to active competition after a layoff. He has a perfect 12-0 record as a professional and will be looking to extend that against Costa.