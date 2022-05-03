"What they went through was horrible" - Natan Levy to raise funds for Holocaust survivors after major win at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

After tasting the first defeat of his career to Rafa Garcia last November, Natan Levy returned with an outstanding victory against Mike Breeden.

The exciting fight was one of many to grace the UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera card last Saturday. Both fighters delivered exceptional performances but in the end, the Israeli's hand was raised.

The Jewish fighter vows it will be the first of many victories and has decided to dedicate his win to a worthy cause. Levy plans to auction the fight gear he wore and give all the proceeds to Holocaust survivors.

In a post-fight presser, which was in the same week as Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, the lightweight gave a heartfelt explanation as to why he is auctioning his equipment to survivors of the Holocaust:

“What they went through was horrible. Whatever we can do to support it or bring attention to it, there are many causes that are worthwhile, for me, this is the cause that I see right now. They are not going to be here forever to tell their story."

Watch Nathan Levy's post-fight press conference after UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera here:

Who is Natan Levy?

Natan Levy made his UFC debut on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020. The 30-year-old is Jewish and the only Israeli fighter on the UFC roster. He owns black belts in karate and kung fu and has a promising career in the most successful MMA promotion. Levy was undefeated in the Legacy Fighting Alliance before he joined the UFC.

He was born in Paris, France, to a Jewish family. After his parents divorced, he moved to Israel when he was about five. As a child, he was bullied for his accent and fought a lot because of it. His MMA journey started at 13 when he started weekly training. He went to Okinawa, Japan, at the age of 18, where he practiced Karate and earned his black belt.

The 30-year-old began his amateur career in 2015, where he was undefeated in all four of his matches. His current professional record is seven wins and one loss. If Levy continues on his dominant path, he stands to be a fierce opponent in the lightweight division.

