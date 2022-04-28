UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera - April 30, 2022: Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera will be the next Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut and has a series of exciting bouts lined up for the fans. The event will take place this Saturday, April 30 at the UFC's Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, No.5-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font will take on the No.8-ranked Marlon Vera.

The co-headliner of the UFC Fight Night will feature a heavyweight clash between former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with a host of intriguing matchups involving several emerging talents across divisions.

The UFC Fight Night preliminary card is set to kick off at 4:30 PM ET/ 1:30 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Daniel Lacerda

Daniel Lacerda (11-2) will be making his sophomore appearance at UFC Fight Night this Saturday looking to secure his first win under the UFC banner. His debut saw him suffer a TKO loss to Jeff Molina last October.

Francisco Figueiredo

Francisco Figueiredo (12-4) made a successful UFC debut last January against Jerome Rivera but subsequently dropped a unanimous decision to Malcolm Gordon in July. This makes 'Sniper' 1-1 in the promotion.

Alexander Romanov

Boasting a perfect 15-0 record, Alexander Romanov has finished all of his opponents in the UFC. 'King Kong' was originally scheduled to feature in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 52 on April 23, but the fight was delayed by one week for UFC Vegas 53 this Saturday.

Chase Sherman

Chase Sherman (15-9) was cut by the UFC after dropping his last three fights in the promotion. However, the organization brought him back as a short notice replacement to fill in for Tanner Boser, who pulled out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons.

Gabriel Green

Gabriel Green (10-3) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Philip Rowe in February 2021. 'Gifted' was previously slated to take on Dwight Grant last October before withdrawing from the match.

Yohan Lainesse

With a perfect 8-0 MMA record, Yohan Lainesse is ready to make the leap to the UFC this Saturday. The 29-year-old fighter is coming off a first-round TKO win over Justin Burlinson at Dana White's Contender Series last November.

Natan Levy

Another product of Dana White's Contender Series, Natan Levy (6-1) will be heading into UFC Fight Night this weekend searching for his first win under the promotional banner. The 30-year-old arrived in the UFC last November, dropping a unanimous decision to Rafa Garcia.

Mike Breeden

Mike Breeden (10-4) will also be making his second promotional appearance at UFC Vegas 53 this Saturday. Much like his opponent, 'Money' will be hoping to secure his first UFC win.

Gina Mazany

Gina Mazany (7-5) hasn't shown much consistency in her recent octagon appearances. The 33-year-old is coming off a second-round TKO loss against Priscilla Cachoeira last May. Prior to that loss, 'Danger' knocked out Rachael Ostovich in November 2020. Mazany is 2-4 in her last six trips to the octagon.

Shanna Young

Shanna Young (7-4) has begun her UFC career with two consecutive losses. Her most recent UFC outing saw her suffer a second-round TKO at the hands of Stephanie Egger. 'The Shanimal' will be desperately seeking her first win when she steps inside the octagon at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira (10-0) will make his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 53 this Saturday, hoping to continue his undefeated run against a dangerous opponent in Candelario. The Japanese sensation has finished eight of his opponents, registering a total of five submissions and three technical knockouts.

Carlos Candelario

Carlos Candelario (8-1) will make his UFC debut on the back of his first professional career loss at Dana White's Contender Series (2021). 'The Cannon' will hope to regain his lost form when he takes center stage against a streaking Taira at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera promo below:

