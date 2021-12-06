5 best UFC Fight Nights of 2021 so far

With the penultimate UFC Fight Night of the year in the books following the conclusion of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo, we thought we’d look back on some of the best non-numbered UFC events of the year.

The first Fight Night of the year took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, where UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar kicked off 2021 in style for the world’s premier MMA organization. After the promotion’s trip to the Middle East in January, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas hosted the remainder of the Fights Nights in 2021.

The final Fight Night of the year, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, is set to close out 2021 in style on December 18th. Derrick Lewis, the former heavyweight title challenger, is set to take on surging heavyweight Chris Daukaus in the main event.

While the numbered events and massive pay-per-views in front of capacity crowds get a lot of attention, some of the most memorable moments and performances of the year took place at Fight Island and the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the Kumite-esque vibe of the Apex undoubtedly compounds the intensity of the fights. Those in attendance and fans watching around the world can hear every single strike, all the corner advice, and on some occasions, mid-fight interactions between the fighters.

Some honorable mentions for best UFC Fight Nights of the year include UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze and UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises, to name a few.

Here are the top 5 UFC Fight Nights of 2021 so far.

#5. UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

As mentioned earlier, UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar was the first UFC event of the year, and what an event it was! It took place on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, and it was the first UFC event since UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero in March, 2020 that welcomed fans back into the arena.

Max Holloway, the former UFC featherweight champion, was coming off back-to-back losses to the reigning champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and was eager to return to winning ways. He took on rising featherweight contender Calvin Kattar in the main event.

Many believed it would be a competitive fight, considering Kattar’s boxing acumen and granite chin. However, Holloway gave the fans one of the most memorable performances any fighter has ever produced as he pieced up Kattar for 25 minutes straight.

The volume-striking on display by the Hawaiian was incredible to watch, as he shattered multiple striking records en route to his conclusive unanimous decision victory over Kattar.

The fifth round of the fight gave fans an unforgettable sight that’ll be etched in our memories forever as ‘Blessed’ seemingly tapped into an incredible flow-state.

He started reacting to what the cageside commentary team were saying regarding his output and shouted - “Count it up!!” He then proceeded to shout - “I’m the best boxer in the UFC, baby!” - whilst slipping Kattar’s punches and landing a counter of his own.

The rest of the fight card delivered as well. The co-main event saw UFC veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown lock horns, with the former securing a unanimous decision victory. Punahele Soriano, Alessio Di Chirico and Li Jingliang secured KO/TKO finishes against Dusko Todorovic, Joaquin Buckley and Santiago Ponzinibbio respectively.

