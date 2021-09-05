Watch: Tom Aspinall bursts into tears after winning the 'Performance of the Night' bonus

Tom Aspinall had an impressive outing at UFC Vegas 36, a card headlined by a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Darren Till. The 28-year-old made quick work of his opponent Sergey Spivak and finished him in the first round via TKO.

The British fighter was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his efforts. When Aspinall got the news of his winning the hefty bonus, he got emotional and burst into tears.

You can watch the video of Tom Aspinall getting emotional backstage below:

Later in the post-fight press conference, Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on winning the bonus:

"I just cried and I think it's on camera. So, get the views up on that, make sure you share it. Honestly, for anyone who doesn't know, I've got a missus, I've got three small kids and I'm just trying to buy a house, man. I'm just a normal guy, I'm just trying to get by in this world and look after my children and look after my family. I need that money just as much as anybody else. Man, it's like a dream, I appreciate it so much," said Tom Aspinall in his post-fight interview.

You can watch Tom Aspinall's full post-fight interview below:

Tom Aspinall is now riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC

💢 TOM ASPINALL STILL ALL THE RAGE!



Prospect no more, Tom Aspinall is a CONTENDER. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/dFOw6q7BmN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

With his latest win at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till, Tom Aspinall is now riding a four-fight win streak in the promotion. He has defeated Jake Collier, Alan Baudot, Andrei Arlovski and Sergey Spivak in those four appearances.

The British fighter is undefeated in the UFC and has won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus in three out of his four outings.

The 28-year-old heavyweight rising star has an overall MMA record of 11-2. Aspinall has managed to finish all of the bouts he has won at the professional level. Nine out of his 11 wins have come via knockout and the other two have been the result of a submission.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Jack Cunningham