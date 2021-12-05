UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo full card results and video highlights 

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo was an exciting fight card headlined by top bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Jose Aldo. Ranked No.4 in the bantamweight division, Font went into the bout riding a four-fight win streak that included a classy unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt in his last outing.

Meanwhile Jose Aldo bounced back with back-to-back victories over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz after going on a three-fight skid. Ranked No.5, the former featherweight king looked to climb up the ladder in a quest for one more belt.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo featured a lightweight clash between surging contenders Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev. Riddell went in with a perfect 4-0 promotional record, riding a seven-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev went in riding a four-fight win streak which included a 'Fight of the Night' performance against Bobby Green in his most recent outing.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo prelims results

Dusko Todorovic def. Maki Pitolo via TKO (4:34 of Round 1)

Manel Kape def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via TKO (4:02 of Round 1)

Bryan Barberena def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cheyanne Vlismas def. Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

William Knight def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Claudio Puelles def. Chris Gruetzemacher via submission (3:25 of Round 3)

Vince Morales def. Louis Smolka via KO (2:02 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo main card results

Jose Aldo def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Rafael Fiziev def. Brad Riddell via TKO (2:20 of Round 1)

Jamahal Hill def. Jimmy Crute via KO (0:48 of Round 1)

Clay Guida def. Leonardo Santos via submission (1:21 of Round 2)

Chris Curtis def. Brendan Allen via TKO (1:58 of Round 2)

Alex Morono def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo highlights

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo was headlined by a bantamweight clash between Rob Font and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. Font was dropped by Aldo late in the opening round despite making a good start. After trading shots on their feet in round two, Aldo spent much of the third and fourth rounds in top control on the ground. Despite a frantic pace from Font in the final round, Aldo hurt him again and spent yet another round in dominant ground control. Aldo earned a comfortable decision victory which will push him towards title contention.

A lightweight battle between Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev served as the co-headliner at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. The fighters put on an striking masterclass, going toe to toe in a closely contested classic. 'Ataman' earned a third-round TKO victory over Riddell with a highlight reel spinning wheel kick.

Coming back from injuries, both Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill looked to get back in the win column when they clashed at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. Hill dropped Crute with a left hook early in round one before knocking him out cold with a right hook soon after.

Clay Guida took on fellow veteran Leonardo Santos in a lightweight battle at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. In an absolute barnburner, Guida survived an early onslaught from Santos which left the Brazilian with an empty gas tank. Guida took down an exhausted Santos early in round two and submitted the BJJ artist via a rear-naked choke.

Newcomer Chris Curtis took on up-and-coming middleweight Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. In a huge upset victory, Curtis wobbled Allen with a right hook early in the second round and followed it up with a barrage of punches to earn the TKO win. Riding a seven-fight win streak, 'The Action Man' now has back-to-back finishes in his two UFC outings.

Welterweights Alex Morono and Mickey Gall clashed to start off the main-card action at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. Morono displayed some excellent striking to outpoint Gall throughout the course of three rounds. Gall put up a valiant effort on the feet, but failed to showcase his grappling skills and ended up on the losing side of a unanimous decision.

