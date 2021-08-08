UFC 265 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green won 'Fight of The Night' at UFC 265. The two fighters put on a technical barn-burner that ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'Ataman'. Both fighters took home $50,000.

Jessica Penne, Vicente Luque, Miles Johns, and Ciryl Gane won 'Performance of the Night' for their brilliant finishes at UFC 265. They were also awarded $50,000 each.

Bonuses for #UFC265

FOTN: Green vs Fiziev

UFC 265 ended with a TKO victory for Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane emerged as the biggest winner of UFC 265 as he defeated Derrick Lewis to become the new interim heavyweight champion. 'Bon Gamin' looked comfortable and in control throughout the fight and finished 'The Black Beast' via TKO in the third round.

Gane will likely fight Francis Ngannou next to unify the heavyweight title.

The co-main event featured an exciting bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. 'Junior' showed that he still has a lot left in the tank as he cruised to a unanimous decision win over Munhoz. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in the former featherweight champion's favor.

Michael Chiesa took on Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout at UFC 265. 'The Silent Assassin' made a strong argument for a title shot by submitting Chiesa in the very first round of the fight. Luque called out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

Tecia Torres took on Angela Hill in a strawweight scrap. Torres walked out of the cage with her hand raised as the three judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in Torres' favor.

The fight was a rematch as the two strawweights previously fought at UFC 188 in June 2015. 'The Tiny Tornado' won their first encounter via unanimous decision.

With the win, Torres is now riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC.

The main card for UFC 265 opened up with a bantamweight fight between Song Yadong and Casey Kenney. Yadong won the fight via split decision as the three judges scored the contest 29-28, 28-29, and 30-27 in 'The Kung Fu Monkey's favor.

Edited by Avinash Tewari