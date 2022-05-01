UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera prelims - Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera went down on April 30 at the UFC Apex Facility in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event's preliminary card featured a mix of up-and-comers and veterans looking to advance in their respective divisions.

In the featured prelims bout, undefeated prospect Alexandr Romanov made his 2022 debut against Chase Sherman. Francisco Figueiredo locked horns with fellow flyweight standout Daniel da Silva.

In a welterweight bout, Gabe Green took on Yohan Lainesse, and Mike Breeden fought Natan Levy in the lightweight division, while flyweights Gina Mazany and Shanna Young kicked off the event.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera prelims results

Alexandr Romanov def. Chase Sherman via submission [Americana] - (2:11 of Round 1)

Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel da Silva via submission [kneebar] - (1:18 of Round 1)

Gabriel Green def. Yohan Lainesse via TKO - (4:02 of Round 2)

Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany via TKO (3:11 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera highlights

Alexandr Romanov was listed as a -2200 (per DraftKings.com) betting favorite heading into UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera, making him the most significant betting favorite in the promotion's entire history.

Romanov lived up to his billing when he completely dismantled the returning Chase Sherman in the final prelims bout of the card. Romanov took Sherman down with ease before pulling off a rare belly-to-back suplex in the octagon.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas53 Romanov improves to 16-0 after locking up the submission victory Romanov improves to 16-0 after locking up the submission victory 🔒 #UFCVegas53 https://t.co/s9toemnoZ2

'King Kong' took the full mount position and worked his way into locking in an Americana. Sherman had no choice but to tap out at the 2:11 mark of the opening round. Romanov took his record to 16-0 with an impressive finish.

In an all-Brazilian showdown, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo's brother, Francisco Figueiredo, earned a bounce-back win against Daniel da Silva. Impressively, Figueiredo only needed one minute and 18 seconds to get the job done.

'Sniper' found himself on his back early as da Silva tried to advance to a favorable position. Figueiredo snatched his opponent's leg during the transition, secured a kneebar, and earned his first finish under the UFC banner.

Gabe Green scored a massive come-from-behind win against Yohan Lainesse. It appears as though Lainesse was on his way to going up two rounds to none against Green. However, the 28-year-old American took the scorecards out of the equation when he landed a body shot that dropped his opponent and finished the fight off with some ground-and-pound.

In the only preliminary card bout that went the distance, Natan Levy scored a unanimous decision victory over Mike Breeden. Levy picked up his first victory in the promotion by out striking his opponent.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera kicked off with Shanna Young's impressive technical knockout (TKO) of Gina Mazany. Young found herself in a back mount during a wild scramble, where she landed shots to her opponent's head. Referee Jason Herzog called for the stoppage at the 3:11 mark of round two.

Edited by Phil Dillon