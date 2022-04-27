It's frustrating that your outcome depends on the judge you get - Gina Mazany on the uncertainty of MMA judging

Gina Mazany expressed her frustrations about the uncertain nature of judging in MMA.

The quality of judging remains to be one of the most controversial issues in the sport, with dubious scoring being a staple of almost every UFC event. During an interview with Daniel Vreeland for Sportskeeda MMA, Mazany chimed in with her thoughts on the topic.

"Now it's like, you take someone down and if you're holding him down and you're not doing anything but the guy on the bottom is elbowing, like do you give to the guy on top who's holding you down or do you give to the guy on the bottom, who's being really active? If you're in a striking situation, the guy is backing up the whole time and he's striking. The other guy is pressuring and kind of eating it. Who's winning that, you know what I mean? The one guy's got cage control but the other guy is striking."

She continued:

"So it's like, it kind of depends on what judge you got on that night. So it's frustrating but I'm really hoping I get a finish in this fight so I don't have to deal with any of that."

Gina Mazany takes on Shanna Young at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

Gina Mazany will take on Shanna Young on the preliminary card of Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a battle between the two flyweight veterans who are looking for a rebound win to kickstart their 2022.

After making her first five UFC outings in the bantamweight division, Mazany moved down to flyweight, where she found success against Rachael Ostovich. However, her moment in the sun didn't last very long as she suffered a devastating TKO loss at the hands of Priscila Cachoeira last May.

Nonetheless, Mazany is confident she will earn a bounce back against Young. Speaking about her upcoming fight, she said:

"I feel like I've been working on so many cool things. Snatching a neck would be cool. A knockout would be awesome. I'm really good and I put so much time on the mat and I work really hard."

