"You need money Tommy?" - Jake Paul responded to Tommy Fury regarding their rematch, stating that his next offer would be half of the initial proposal

Jake Paul recently mocked Tommy Fury's request for a rematch, declaring that any subsequent offer would be merely half of his initial proposition.

'The Problem Child' and Fury went head-to-head in an eight-round cruiserweight showdown in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, last February. The fight marked the first loss for Paul in his boxing career, as he fell short on the judges' scorecards and suffered a setback with a split decision.

Fury recently took to Instagram and shared a video of himself sparring with just one hand as part of his efforts to entice Paul into a rematch, accompanied by a caption:

"@jakepaul, when are we dancing again?…"

'The Problem Child' chimed into the comment section of the Englishman's post and taunted his call for a rematch, boldly claiming that 'TNT' had let slip the "biggest opportunity" of his career:

"You need money, Tommy? Learn from big bro and stop letting daddy manage your career and finances. You lost out on the biggest opportunity of your life, #PaulTyson. My next offer is going to be half that."

During an interview with ESPN in February, Paul stated that he proposed a $20 million deal to Fury for a two-fight agreement, which would have entailed bouts in boxing before transitioning to MMA. However, they failed to come to an agreement.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is currently preparing to face boxing icon Mike Tyson in a heavyweight match scheduled to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul asserts Tommy Fury bout broke Middle East PPV records

Jake Paul recently said that his bout with Tommy Fury garnered the highest pay-per-view (PPV) sales ever recorded in Middle Eastern countries.

During an episode of his podcast last March, Paul confidently stated that the 'TNT' fight amassed over 500,000 pay-per-view purchases. However, according to Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotion, subsequent statements indicated that the figure surpassed 800,000 buys.

'The Problem Child' turned to X and claimed that the fight was the most lucrative event ever in the Middle East, both in terms of PPV sales and financial success:

"The biggest boxing PPV sales #’s and $$$ from the Middle East to date is Paul Fury. Drop and give me 50."

