"You need to put a small ring" - Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford trade jabs over ring size and ego at press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are now indulging in some verbal jabs before the two exchange blows in their super fight in September. These recent exchanges took place on Sunday at the second of four press conferences to promote their mega fight.

The war of words escalated to such a point that the two men had to be separated during their face-off. Alvarez shoved Crawford with UFC CEO Dana White, who will be handling the promotion for this boxing bout, getting in between the two warriors.

Addressing Turki Alalshikh, who will also be heavily involved with this fight, Canelo Alvarez said:

"Turki, you need to put a small ring [so he doesn't run]."

Terence Crawford responded by saying:

"The only running that I'll be doing is running upside his head... and he got a big head too."

Check out the press conference back -and-forth with Alvarez and Crawford below:

Canelo Alvarez ultimately wants a "good fight for the people"

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will throw down on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, with the former hoping to entertain the boxing world more than he was able to with his last fight.

With broadcaster Max Kellerman asking the 34-year-old how he expects Crawford to approach him in this headlining bout, Alvarez stated [via Ring Magazine]:

"I don't know what fight he's gonna make, but I'm gonna prepare myself for every style he brings. I hope he brings a good style to make a good fight for the people. That's what I want. If not, I'm gonna do my best to win in every way."

The native of Mexico looks to subvert some of the criticisms from his last fight against William Scull in this next outing against Crawford. During their bout, Alvarez and Scull threw a combined 445 punches, which is a record low for 12-round contests in the 40 years of CompuBox's history.

Canelo Alvarez enters this clash with a professional ledger of 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts and he has been a four-division champion in his boxing career.

Conversely, Terence Crawford boasts a spotless professional boxing record of 41-0 with 31 knockouts, has also been a four-division titleholder. He will be jumping up two weight classes from junior middleweight to super middleweight in this clash.

