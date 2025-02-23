"You need a win" - Fans react to Michael Chandler's latest "greatest showman" post on X

Michael Chandler has recently been making waves with his latest social media post on X. Chandler captioned the image, where he is seen in the octagon, with a statement that has quickly captured the attention of MMA fans.

Over the past few years, Chandler has experienced a rollercoaster of outcomes in the octagon. He has a 1-2 record in the last three matches, with his last victory coming in 2022 against Tony Ferguson.

The post comes at a time when Chandler is preparing for his UFC 314 bout against Paddy Pimblett. His energetic message has sparked a flurry of discussion online:

"Wheels in motion. The greatest showman…"

With the Pimblett fight in focus, Chandler appears focused on securing a major win to solidify his legacy. Fans quickly took to social media to react to his post on X, with one of them commenting:

"You need a win"

While others commented:

"Who do you think Michael Chandler is facing next?"

"Will always support my favorite fighter! Look forward to what's next! Your real fans are still here and still strong."

Check out more fan reactions:

Michael Chandler's post has prompted reactions from fans and pundits on X. [Screenshots courtesy: @MikeChandlerMMA on X]

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's potential BKFC appearance

Conor McGregor’s rumored foray into Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has stirred up plenty of buzz in the combat sports world. The news of his potential appearance is making headlines, and fans are eager to see how this move might fit into his overall career. Amid the chatter, Michael Chandler has weighed in on the development, sparking renewed discussions about his past rivalry.

In his latest update on X, Chandler provided a succinct reaction to McGregor’s potential BKFC move, describing it as:

"A 'side job' of sorts…"

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet below:

