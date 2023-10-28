"You did none of those things" - Chael Sonnen rips into MMA fan for supposedly betting his house and entire net worth on Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen strongly rebuked an MMA fan who claimed to have wagered his house and life savings on a bet on Francis Ngannou to win against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou is gearing up to make his professional boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion in a 10-round non-title exhibition bout this Saturday (October 28) at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The highly-anticipated crossover bout is a remarkable event in the combat sports world, on par with the significance of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in 2017. Hence, there is immense excitement among fans for the contest.

A striking example of this enthusiasm emerged when an X (formerly Twitter) user claimed he allegedly staked his house and his entire life savings on Francis Ngannou winning. He also mentioned that his wife pledged to divorce him and gain custody of their children should the bet not succeed.

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen observed the situation and reprimanded the fan for spreading false claims. 'The Bad Guy' also condemned the fan for fabricating a narrative of financial loss with the intent of seeking attention on social media:

"You did none of those things. The only thing worse than losing your life savings is making people want to believe that you lost your life savings. That’s a very twisted mindset. Disturbing that you would faint failure as to way to look like a doofus in hopes of garnering social status."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Chael Sonnen pokes fun at Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was slated to defend his title against former champion Stipe Miocic in the headline bout for UFC 295, scheduled for November 11 at Madison Square Garden, New York. Unfortunately, 'Bones' sustained a torn pectoral tendon during training this week, resulting in his withdrawal from the fight. Consequently, Miocic was also removed from the event.

Following the bout cancellation, Jones' former opponent, Chael Sonnen, took jabs at him, harkening back to their light heavyweight title clash at UFC 159 in 2013. Sonnen posted on X:

"JONES Never the same since the big red 'L' After I submitted him with the 'Toe Breaker'. Sonnen The 'Linear Champion' Mail my belt back, 'Nine Toe Jones'."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet