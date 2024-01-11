"You a p*ssy” - Terence Crawford blasts Teofimo Lopez for stating that ‘Bud’ only fights injured opponents

Terence Crawford recently came under fire from Teofimo Lopez, who criticized the resume of the former undisputed welterweight champion.

'Bud' is regarded as arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer on the planet, and the WBO light welterweight champion's recent critique of 'Bud' has come as a surprise.

During a recent interview, Lopez stated that Crawford has faced injured opponents for large parts of his career, seemingly an attempt to dismiss the accolades of 'Bud'.

After catching wind of his comments, the undefeated welterweight took to X to blast 'The Takeover'. He wrote this:

"And @TeofimoLopez yo little b**ch a*s better worry about them little guys that’s on yo ass down there in yo weight class. It crazy every time I see yo hoe ass you don’t even look my way, but when you in front of a camera you got so much to say. You a p*ssy."

Terence Crawford continued:

"I fought everyone and everybody that was put on my table. Never turned down a fight in my life. Even if it was late notice, moving up in weight. Short fighters, tall fighters, strong fighters, fast fighters, boxers, brawlers etc,I fought them all."

See the posts below:

Naoya Inoue surpasses Terence Crawford's 2023 and wins the Fighter of the Year

Naoya Inoue and Terence Crawford both had an incredible 2023.

Crawford only competed once, against Errol Spence Jr. in July, where he defeated 'The Truth' via TKO in Round 9 to become the undisputed welterweight champion. He became the first man to unify the 147-pound titles in boxing's 'four belt era', as well as the first male pugilist to become a two-division undisputed champion.

In December, Inoue replicated Crawford's feat by becoming the second male boxer to achieve undisputed status in two divisions by defeating Marlon Tapales via TKO. 'The Monster' had defeated Stephen Fulton earlier in the year to become the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight champion before beating Tapales to unify the titles.

Last week, Ring Magazine announced the Fighter of the Year for 2023 and named Naoya Inoue as the winner, narrowly pipping Terence Crawford to the top spot.

TalkSport boxing editor, Michael Benson, took to X to share the result and wrote this:

"Naoya Inoue has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year award after beating Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales to become a two-weight four-belt undisputed world champion."

See the post below:

