“You poisoned our home” - Logan Paul's former friend, George Janko, defends Andrew Tate in candid conversation with his girlfriend

In a candid and heartfelt conversation, former friend of Logan Paul George Janko has defended controversial figure Andrew Tate, sparking a meaningful dialogue about personal beliefs and moral choices.

Andrew Tate, known for his outspoken views on a range of topics, has garnered attention on social media for his unapologetic perspectives on masculinity, relationships and success. While his opinions often stir controversy, his substantial following indicates that his ideas resonate with many.

Taking to Twitter, George Janko shared a clip featuring a conversation with his girlfriend, during which he expressed his thoughts on Tate. Janko emphasized the importance of conducting personal research and forming independent conclusions rather than relying solely on hearsay and the opinions of others. He stressed the significance of sound morals and encouraged critical thinking.

"You're just coming off of your decisions, off of what other people think... do your homework for yourself. Evaluate your morals and his [Andrew Tate] morals, and then align them. Then make your decision. Don't just run with what somebody else hears and says and then come to me as your partner. I go, 'You just gathered bad information and then gave it to me.' You poisoned our home. Don't bring that to the table. Come with a conclusion that you made on your own and then we'll discuss it."

Andrew Tate's return to Twitter was met with opposition

Andrew Tate, known for his inflammatory statements about women and dedicated following, made headlines in 2021 for his provocative content, resulting in bans from numerous major social media platforms. However, his return coincided with Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter in late October, leading to the reinstatement of many previously suspended profiles, including Tate's.

During a previous episode of his podcast, Logan Paul didn't mince words when discussing Tate. While Paul acknowledged a change in Tate's behavior, he wasn't hesitant to deliver a scathing critique. Paul suggested that Tate was "scared" and primarily motivated by a fear of being banned once again. At several points in the discussion, he employed strong language to describe Tate.

Tate responded by criticizing Logan Paul and even initiated a poll for his followers.

