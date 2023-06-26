"You quit after someone touched your eye" - Colby Covington fans run to his defense following Belal Muhammad's social media post

Belal Muhammad's disdain for Colby Covington is no secret, and his recent social media post has generated negative reactions from fans. The animosity between these welterweights has persisted for years, with "Remember the Name" Muhammad consistently taking jabs at his division rival whenever the opportunity arises.

Covington has been absent from action for a year since his dominant victory over Jorge Masvidal, leading some to question Dana White's decision to grant him a title shot. Despite having only won his last fight, the former NCAA Division I wrestler is likely to step into the octagon against Leon Edwards next, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

As SportsCenter questioned the world about their favorite sporting moment that eventually became a meme, Belal Muhammad weighed in with a Colby Covington take that had fans upset.

While the Covington picture has been a mainstay online since the fight with Kamaru Usman, fans seem to think Muhammad's pictures post-eye poke were more memorable.

In his first main event under the UFC banner, Belal Muhammad faced a tough Leon Edwards with hopes of forcing his way into title contention. Unfortunately for the top contender, after a rough first round, he was caught with an eye poke which ultimately called an end to the bout.

Is Colby Covington vs. Belal Muhammad in the works?

As aforementioned, Colby Covington will likely be the next challenger for Leon Edwards' title. If the welterweight championship does go ahead, where does that leave Belal Muhammad?

Despite being on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and rising to the #3 spot in the 170 lbs division, Muhammad is not inclined to wait on the sidelines for a shot at UFC gold. Instead, reports suggest that he will face the highly talented threat of Shavkat Rakhmonov in his next fight.

Muhammad has showcased his skills and improved significantly in his recent outings, defeating the previously undefeated Sean Brady at UFC 280 and securing a decision victory over Gilbert Burns, a fight many expected him to lose.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



| Full video: Dana White reveals Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov is part of his next-fight plans in the UFC welterweight division. #UFC286 | Full video: bit.ly/3LuYGUl Dana White reveals Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov is part of his next-fight plans in the UFC welterweight division. 🔥 #UFC286 | Full video: bit.ly/3LuYGUl https://t.co/CawvmRlGQ5

