"You're so big" - Islam Makhachev shares hilarious take on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Airlines debacle at Daniel Cormier's expense

Islam Makhachev shared a bit of a laugh about Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent airline-related kerfuffle and also got in a bit of a barb toward Daniel Cormier in the process. This transpired during a sit-down interview with Cormier as the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion spoke to Makhachev ahead of what could be a record-setting fourth lightweight title defense.

Looking to cement his place in the history books, Makhachev will have to defeat Arman Tsarukyan for a second time in the UFC 311 headliner this Saturday.

To summarize the Nurmagomedov airline situation, he was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight as he sat in the exit row. The former UFC lightweight champion claimed in a post on X that the airline worker speaking to him was quite rude from the start and insisted that he leaves the seat despite wanting to be of assistance.

Trending

When DC asked why they kicked Nurmagomedov out of his airplane seat, Makhachev said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Brother, I understand if they kick you out from this emergency exit because you're so big maybe... You're a little bit big now. You cannot move too much."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments on the Khabib Nurmagomedov airplane situation below(5:26):

Islam Makhachev has a theory on why Dana White does not see him as number one pound for pound

While Islam Makhachev is the number one pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the UFC's official rankings hierarchy, he is not number one in Dana White's eyes. The man who claims that top spot in White's estimation is current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones but Makhachev has an idea as to why the promotional figurehead has that perception.

The 33-year-old spoke to TNT Sports about this situation and he seemed to think that White keeps putting Jones on this pedestal as the retirement of 'Bones' seems to loom ever closer.

Makhachev mentioned how there was just one guy who wanted to put Jones in that top spot and stated that other than White, those within the sport know that the lightweight champion is truly the best fighter going today.

The Dagestani has previously teased a desire to pursue the UFC welterweight title in the future. Perhaps becoming a two-division champion after notching a record-setting 155-pound title defense this weekend could vault Makhachev over Jones in the eyes of White. However, one is never sure of these things.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.