'You're a bully boy loser'- Darren Till rants at police over mask dispute on Instagram live

In a recent Instagram Live video, UFC middleweight Darren Till live-streamed himself during a heated confrontation with the police. Till's showdown with the authorities instantly went viral on social media and claims suggested that The Gorilla got into a back-and-forth with the law for not wearing a mask.

Here is the clip of Darren Till getting into a heated argument with the authorities:

Darren Till is currently getting arrested on IG Live pic.twitter.com/i3oVGKmZ3g — Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦉 (@ImAntoMMA) January 20, 2021

Taking to social media, Darren Till commented on the incident, as he started by stating that usually, he doesn't have a problem with the police. The former UFC welterweight title contender would next apologize to all the kids who watched the live stream.

Till further explained that the police started harassing him in his local garage and fined him. He even added that the authorities checked his car and gave him a £30 fine.

Here is Darren Till's statement

Darren Till is regarded as one of the best strikers in the fight game

Darren Till is a former UFC welterweight title challenger. Although he hasn't won gold in the promotion, The Gorilla remains a fan favorite. At UFC 244, Till officially moved up to the UFC's middleweight division and has already made his presence known in the 185-lbs division.

Till was initially set to return in late 2020 against Jack Hermansson. But, having suffered a brutal injury in his fight against Robert Whittaker, The Gorilla would go on to delay his return to recover from his injuries completely.

Advertisement

Darren Till has made it clear that he would love to make his way to the top of the UFC's middleweight division and eventually challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC's middleweight title. As things stand, it remains to be seen when Darren Till could return to the octagon. The Liverpudlian could face Marvin Vettori, who he has been calling out on social media.

Darren Till isn't the first fighter to get in trouble with the authorities

In the past, several UFC fighters have been in trouble with the police. Most notably, Darren Till's rival Mike Perry has also gotten in trouble with the authorities in the recent past.