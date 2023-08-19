“You’re a dream” - UFC's Carly Baker mesmerizes fans with ‘breathtaking’ bikini photo

UFC ring girl Carly Baker has attained an iconic status within the realm of mixed martial arts, captivating fans with her appearances at various UFC events.

Since her debut in 2013 during UFC on FUEL TV 7, Baker's charm has become synonymous with the sport, solidifying her status as one of its most recognizable and cherished personalities.

Having a continuously expanding fan base, Baker radiates an intriguing charisma that attracts supporters from around the world. Her significant online impact, particularly on Instagram (where she boasts more than 264K followers), stands as proof of her fame.

Carly Baker recently shared a picture on Instagram wearing an enchanting white bikini.

The post caused a stir among her followers, who expressed admiration for the 36-year-old's physical appearance.

Credits: @carlybaker55 on Instagram

Is Carly Baker the first European ring girl for the UFC?

Hailing from London, Carly Baker marked a significant milestone in the UFC as she became the first European UFC ring girl when she joined as a card girl in 2013. Frequently seen at prominent pay-per-view events in Europe and the UK, alongside fellow octagon girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, Baker is no stranger to the spotlight.

Before her tenure as a ring girl, Baker pursued a successful modeling career from an early age and even showcased her singing talents in a pop duo called 'Mynxsters.' An actress as well, she made appearances on MTV, Nickelodeon, The Box, and the Disney Channel.

This versatile UFC ring girl has also taken part in Miss Great Britain competitions, clinching victory on one occasion. To top it off, Baker is a certified fitness enthusiast and reportedly serves as a fitness trainer when needed.