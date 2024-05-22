“You’re fighting on the highest platform” – Kade Ruotolo shares the incredible atmosphere of competing in a ONE event

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States has been completely and utterly enamored by the bright lights of ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in May 2022.

Over the last two years, Ruotolo has made a name for himself in the world's largest martial arts organization, becoming one of its biggest stars. But each time he steps into the Circle, it's always a mind-boggling experience for the 21-year-old phenom.

Speaking as a guest on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast, Ruotolo detailed what he thought of competing in the Circle, Ruotolo explained:

"The show is amazing to be a part of, to be able to watch all other fights and just to be a part of the atmosphere and the environment. It feels like you're fighting on the highest [platform] and on a real show. It's amazing. It's on Amazon Prime, so there are a lot of people watching, so there's added pressure. I love it."

Kade Ruotolo is set to make his highly anticipated pro mixed martial arts debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Kade Ruotolo getting better and better at striking: "My technique obviously still feels sharp"

What will Kade Ruotolo look like as an MMA fighter? Fans won't have to wait long to find out.

The 21-year-old dons the four-ounce MMA gloves for the first time in his career as he makes his way to the Circle at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

Ruotolo says his striking game is coming along swimmingly. He told Talk-Jitsu:

"My technique obviously still feels sharp. I'm still flowing it when it comes to jiu-jitsu portions. Every single day, just working on my striking, whether it be just sparring or whatever it may be. Just making sure the upper body catches on too."