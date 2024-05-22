Submission grappling champ Kade Ruotolo warns opponents why it’s a terrible idea to put him in an underhook

Going for an underhook on Kade Ruotolo is a bad idea. Today, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is one of the most accomplished BJJ practitioners in the world — an especially impressive feat considering he's only 21 years old.

Already making his mark on the mats, Ruotolo is ready to dawn the four-ounce gloves for his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut. That goes down on Friday, June 7 when ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

But before he squares off with American MMA standout Blake Cooper in The Land of Smiles, Kade Ruotolo offered a word of advice for anyone who tries to roll with him.

"It’s like for me, once you underhook me I’m gonna slip my hand and my D’Arce is just gonna get up there," Ruotolo said on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast.

Kade Ruotolo returns to the mat for a submission showdown with Mikey Musumeci

Overall, Kade Ruotolo is a perfect 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner, earning massive wins over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki, Norwegian BJJ standout Tommy Langaker, and Brazilian sensation Francisco Lo.

At ONE 167, Ruotolo will test his skills in MMA, but not to worry BJJ fans — Ruotolo will return to the gentle art on Friday, September 6 when ONE Championship heads back to the United States for ONE 168: Denver. Emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City, Ruotolo will defend his lightweight submission grappling gold against Mikey Musumeci.

The bout will put two of the world's greatest submission specialists as 'Darth Rigatoni' moves up three weight classes in a big to become ONE's first-ever two-division grappling world champion.

