"You're going to blow up worldwide" - Israel Adesanya's heartwarming interaction with Brandon Moreno after UFC 263

Israel Adesanya and Brandon Moreno walked out of UFC 263 with impressive wins under their belts. The pair of champions shared a heartwarming moment backstage after the event.

"You're going to blow up worldwide," UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya told newly-minted flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. "Honestly man, you're one of the nicest people I've ever met."

The victors then shook hands, embraced, and did a celebratory "belt cheers" before they went their separate ways.

The two headlining bouts at UFC 263 saw Israel Adesanya and Brandon Moreno earn impressive victories in their respective rematches. 'The Last Style Bender' retained his UFC middleweight title against Marvin Vettori, while 'The Assassin Baby' captured the UFC flyweight crown against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Israel Adesanya's title defense

In a rematch of their split decision three years ago, 'The Last Style Bender' put on a clinic as he dominated challenger Marvin Vettori from the get-go. Israel Adesanya unleashed a barrage of leg kicks that hampered the challenger's mobility later in the fight.

Although 'The Italian Dream' successfully secured multiple takedowns in the fight, he could not inflict significant damage on Israel Adesanya, who often reversed the position. The closest Marvin Vettori came to winning the fight was when he tried to lock in a rear-naked choke in round three. But his efforts were all for naught as Israel Adesanya managed to escape.

With his third successful title defense, the fighter from Auckland, New Zealand, earned a much-needed bounce-back win after losing to UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz earlier this year.

Brandon Moreno's ascent to the top

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno usurped the UFC flyweight throne from Deiveson Figueiredo. 'The Assassin Baby' captured the title after making his Brazilian foe tap out via rear-naked choke at the 2:26 mark of the third round.

Before UFC 263, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo met for the first time at UFC 256 in December 2020. After putting on a five-round barnburner, the championship bout ended in a majority draw.

With the impressive win, the Tijuana native became the first-ever Mexican-born fighter to win a title in the UFC.

Edited by Avinash Tewari