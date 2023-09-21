"You're too good to us Uncle Dana" - MMA world reacts to massive Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight announced for UFC 295

The MMA world has reacted to the announcement of Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira's light heavyweight championship matchup.

UFC CEO Dana White recently took to social media to announce that the former light heavyweight champion, Prochazka will return to the octagon to take on the former middleweight champion, Pereira at UFC 295. It's worth noting that the bout will be the co-main event with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic fighting for the heavyweight championship in the main event of the card.

It will be Jiri Prochazka's first bout since June 2022 when he took on Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight championship. However, he was forced to vacate his belt after suffering an injury.

On the flip side, Alex Pereira has got the opportunity to fight for the light heavyweight championship in just his second bout in the division. Previously, Pereira took on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 via a split decision.

Reacting to the fight announcement, the MMA world has expressed their anticipation for the fight on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka is an easier fight than Jan Blachowicz

While Jiri Prochazka's unorthodox fighting style makes him one of the toughest fights in the light heavyweight division, Alex Pereira once made shocking claims about how the former 205lb champion would be an easier fight for him than Jan Blachowicz.

Speaking to Laerte Viana in a translated interview back in August this year, Pereira had this to say about Jiri Prochazka:

"I think it will be different with Jiri. I think he'll come to fight on the feet. I don't think he's the kind of guy who will come to grapple. Everyone says that everyone who fights me will want to take me down. He might do that, but I'm not believing it yet. He's a guy who will expose himself more, and I think it will be a dangerous fight, but I believe the matchup is better for me than against Jan."

