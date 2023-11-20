"You're Liver King all over again" - Chael Sonnen goes off on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for allegedly using steroids and lying to the public

Chael Sonnen recently sounded off on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for lying to the public about his alleged steroid use.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger recently posted a short to his YouTube channel, where he discussed the WWE superstar-turned-actor's denial of steroid use. He mentioned that it has been something that has constantly been denied by 'The Rock' as well as his family members.

Sonnen said:

"Steroids, which is something 'The Rock' has denied. His father denied, his uncles denied, the whole family's denied. It's one of those things...In all fairness, it wouldn't be that big of a deal if you weren't out there telling people about nutrition and telling people about your diet, telling people about your workouts."

Chael Sonnen continued by opining that Johnson has been misleading his followers and made a comparison to popular influencer Liver King. He pointed out the issues of potentially leaving out steroid use when influencing people's training and eating habits, saying:

"As soon as you start doing that and try to influence and motivate and bring people along the journey but you lie to them about the journey, right? I mean, he's Liver King. You're Liver King all over again. It's the exact same thing."

It remains to be seen whether Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will offer any further clarification on steroid use in the future or if there will continue to be denial on his part, as Chael Sonnen brought up throughout his video.

Chael Sonnen reveals details about his Anderson Silva tattoo

Chael Sonnen made headlines recently as he reunited with Anderson Silva and shared a hilarious video of a tattoo he appeared to have gotten in tribute to his former rival.

While speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, the former middleweight title challenger revealed more details of how that reunion with 'The Spider' came about. He mentioned it was to promote Silva's biopic on Paramount+ and that the tattoo was in fact fake, saying:

"I was participating in a promotion for the show. I did not get a tattoo, I didn't lose a bet, I didn't get the tattoo [of Anderson Silva]...I saw some clips of this [biopic], man, I was really impressed how well this thing was done." [10:00 - 10:15]