"You're up Mike" - Dillon Danis' cryptic tweet has fans convinced he's 'pulling out' of fight with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is set to make his return to combat sports on October 14 after a four-year hiatus when he makes his boxing debut against Logan Paul. The mixed martial artist recently shared a cryptic tweet, however, that has fans feeling that he may pull out of the bout. He wrote:

"I'm over this s**t. Peace."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Fans hilariously reacted to Danis' tweet by assuming that he will pull out of the bout, which he has done against previous opponents in the past. @mmathanos claimed that Mike Perry is now up for the bout, stating:

"You’re up Mike"

@DJ_DoesSports claimed that all of Danis' pre-fight trash talk was for nothing:

"wait you’re backing out? all that for nothing? 😂"

@christopherwd5 responded, suggesting it wasn't for nothing:

"for nothing? he already destroyed logan and that 304 for the rest of their life. I think it is enough"

@realSereS labeled Danis as a keyboard warrior:

"Keyboard warrior realizes he can’t hide during a real fight 😭 😭 😭"

@XboxKnowItAll suggested that the lawsuits Danis is reportedly facing could play an impact on the bout:

"Those legal papers stacking up huh?"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Dillon Danis believes Logan Paul is using lawsuits to avoid facing him

Logan Paul has suggested that Dillon Danis will pull out of their upcoming bout, which is just over two weeks away. 'El Jefe' recently took to Twitter to deny the claims while claiming his opponent is using lawsuits to prevent the bout, stating:

"Logan doesn't want me to fight, which is why he's resorting to the law. He can't handle the truth or accept that I exposed Nina for who she is. A real man would want to handle it in the ring. Using lawsuits to flex doesn't make you tough; it just shows how much of a pu**y you are"

Danis followed that up by claiming that Paul's career would be over with a loss, adding:

"Logan Paul knows that if he loses to me, his career is over. He's doing everything in his power to prevent this fight from happening and will try to make it seem like it's my fault. Classic scam artist."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweets below:

Both Danis and Paul have accused each other of not wanting to fight. They have also both denied that a cancellation would be on their end. It remains to be seen if both fighters will make it to their October 14 bout.