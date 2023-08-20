“You’re a perv” - Adam22 calls out Dillon Danis for sliding into Lena The Plug’s DMs amidst Nina Agdal fiasco

The ongoing feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul in the lead-up to their highly anticipated boxing match on October 14 has sparked more than just back-and-forth banter.

As Danis continues to taunt Paul with provocative posts about his fiancé Nina Agdal, podcaster and YouTuber Adam22, also known as Adam Grandmaison, has entered the fray, calling out Danis for his tactics.

Danis, known for his bold and unapologetic approach, has been sharing compromising images of Agdal from her past relationships, including moments with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and other previous boyfriends. Despite facing criticism from social media users, Danis remains undeterred, using the tactic to stir up anticipation for the upcoming fight.

Adam22, in a video shared on his official Twitter handle, addressed Danis' strategy and took a dig at his methods. Referring to one of Danis' posts where 'El Jefe' posted an image of Agdal being in the presence of rapper Ja Rule, the popular YouTuber expressed his opinion on the matter:

"Logan Paul has an upcoming boxing match against this Dillon Danis guy, and Dillon's been going on a little bit of a campaign trying to embarrass Logan by pointing out all the guys that his now-fiancée has spent time with before. Uh, this is Ja Rule. Dillon, I don't know how hip-hop fluent you are, but this is one of the goats. What's love got to do with, huh? I'm not always there when you call, but I'm always on time. Dillon, this is one of the goats. If his girl has actually spent time in the presence of Ja Rule, then he should be proud of it."

Adam22 didn't stop there. He also called out Danis for his behavior towards his own wife, Lena Nersesian, popularly known 'Lena The Plug’, sharing:

"Also, why was Dillon Danis, like, the first guy in my girl's DMs as soon as she started to go viral with the Jason Love thing? Guess he says he's Armenian or whatever, but you're a perv, so let's just throw that out there."

Check out Adam's tweet below:

Logan Paul reportedly pursuing Twitter ban for Dillon Danis over harassment

Dillon Danis has been at the forefront of a heated online exchange, employing provocative tactics against Paul, including sharing intimate photos of Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal with her past partners. In response, it appears that the WWE Superstar has decided to escalate the situation by taking action against Danis.

In a recent tweet, 'El Jefe' revealed that Logan Paul had reported his account for what he referred to as "targeted harassment". In his tweet, Danis conveyed his disbelief at Paul's actions and didn't hold back his thoughts on the matter:

"Logan Paul has reported me for targeted harassment on platform X. He's trying to get my account banned. I really can't believe this guy; he is the biggest pu**y I have ever seen. You can't make this stuff up."

In a subsequent tweet, Dillon Danis continued to address the situation:

"Everything's public, my G. Not my fault your girl ran through. You got a problem? Handle it. October 14th, live on pay-per-view."

As the countdown continues to their scheduled bout on October 14, the anticipation for their face-off both in and out of the virtual world remains high.

