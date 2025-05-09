“You're the reason I'm doing this every time” - Tye Ruotolo says he feels the love each time he steps foot on the global stage

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is one of the most successful martial artists in the world today.

Widely considered one of the pound-for-pound best submission grapplers in the sport's modern era, Ruotolo says he would not have reached the pinnacle of his grappling career without support from the fans.

He gave credit to his supporters in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"So thank you guys. I love you, Thailand. And for the fans back home, everyone supporting, thank you guys so much. I love you guys. You know, you're the reason I'm doing this every time. There's nowhere else I'd rather be than living this life."

Ruotolo added:

"I'm super stoked. So thank you guys back home for all the support. To all the haters, thanks anyway. And yeah, much love."

Ruotolo was last seen at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, where he successfully retained his gold with a unanimous decision win over Canadian rival Dante Leon.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo happy with performance against Dante Leon despite admission of 'ring rust': "I had to shake off"

Tye Ruotolo was out for nearly an entire year after suffering an injury setback, but now that he has returned to the ONE Championship ring, all is well.

However, the 22-year-old did admit to facing the dreaded ring rust.

He told ONE:

"I felt like I had a little bit of ‘ring rust’ I had to shake off. But I definitely feel like I got a dominant win, so I was happy with that at least."

