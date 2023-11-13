“You’re on this rollercoaster” - Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, shares insights on the emotional ups and downs of coaching MMA

The struggling career of an MMA fighter has been well-documented over time, but John Kavanagh revealed how difficult life can be as a coach in the sport.

Kavanagh, the head coach of SBG Ireland, who rose to fame alongside his pupil Conor McGregor, explained to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour how coaching can be a 'rollercoaster' at times and difficult to deal with.

On The MMA Hour, John Kavanagh said:

"It does start wearing on you... Fighters might be [fighting] twice a year, [but] the coach is maybe doing it twice a month. You're on this rollercoaster. And that's why I do say to the guys: 'Whatever happens Saturday night, I won't commiserate you too hard if you lose, and I won't celebrate too hard if you win.'"

Kavanagh further explained the difficulty behind the constant travel required to coach and seemingly taking no time off.

In response to Helwani asking if coaches are allowed to take vacations, Kavanagh said:

"It's always on repeat with 60 or 70 guys [that I coach] competing regularly. You try to squeeze things in here and there... but I don't know how many holidays I've canceled... That is my life at the moment and I have to accept that."

Along with Conor McGregor, Kavanagh is also the chief corner of notable fighters Johnny Walker, Brad Katona and Invicta FC champion Danni McCormack.

John Kavanagh on Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2

While on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, John Kavanagh broke the news of the scheduled rematch between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev.

Walker and Ankalaev originally fought on the main card of UFC 294, but a rare sequence of events caused the fight to be called a no-contest. The two light heavyweight contenders will face each other again just three months after their first fight in the main event of UFC Vegas 83 on January 13.

Ankalaev has not lost since 2018 and Walker is currently on a four-fight unbeaten streak. The winner is presumably the next opponent for the newly crowned champion Alex Pereira.

