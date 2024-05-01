"You're spiraling" - Max Holloway mocks Ilia Topuria's X callout, accepts demand to put up BMF belt on the line during UFC featherweight title fight

Max Holloway recently clapped back at Ilia Topuria by mocking his callout and agreed to put up his BMF title for a winner-take-all championship clash.

The reigning featherweight champion initially took to his X account and refuted the rumors that he turned down fights against 'Blessed' and Alexander Volkanovski. Topuria issued a callout for the Hawaiian and demanded that he put up his title or he would pursue a bout with another contender instead.

As Topuria outlined his demands for a bout against 'Blessed', the latter responded by noting that 'El Matador' was the reason for stalled negotiations. The BMF champion took a jibe at Topuria on X and mentioned that he accepts the demands for a title fight. He wrote:

"Bro you're the only one making this hard. Enough already lol. I'll 'bring your belt'. The Bit**ing Mother F***er [laugh emoji]. All you are doing is putting words together now. You're spiraling."

How many post-fight bonuses did Max Holloway receive at UFC 300?

Max Holloway was the biggest winner of the night at UFC 300 as he received a significant raise following his incredible win over Justin Gaethje.

Holloway earned a spectacular last-second knockout win after dropping Gaethje with a right hand following a fiery exchange in the final 10 seconds. The commentators and fans in attendance at T-Mobile Arena erupted, reacting to what they witnessed.

The new 'BMF' champion didn't waste any time setting the stage for his next bout as he immediately called out featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who was in attendance.

As a result of his knockout win and how he defeated Gaethje to win the BMF title, 'Blessed' was awarded a $600k post-fight bonus for both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night. Dana White had increased the post-fight bonuses to $300k for the special night and awarded two to the Hawaiian.

