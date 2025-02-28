"You're stepping into this guy's world" - Denis Puric believes Tawanchai could have his work cut out vs. Masaaki Noiri in Japan

ONE flyweight contender Denis Puric is intrigued to see the upcoming matchup between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri on March 23 at ONE 172 for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

In his most recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' said he is looking forward to how the reinging ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion would adjust his fighting style accordingly in the kickboxing ruleset.

Denis Puric explained:

"It's different when you can't use your tools that you f***ing beat people with. Then it's a different story right? Because now you stepping into this guys' world, man. That could be interesting. That's why they put them there."

Both Tawanchai and Noiri are coming off victories from their previous fights, with the former scoring a second-round TKO win over Superbon in his world title matchup last Jan. 24 at ONE 170.

The latter, meanwhile, knocked out Shakir Al-Tekreeti in the second round of their kickboxing scrap during the same card.

Denis Puric excited to watch the main event battle between Rodtang and Takeru Segawa at ONE 172

Aside from the match between Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri, the Team CSK representative is also looking forward to watching the megafight between former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and former multiple-time K-1 world champion in the main event of the loaded card.

Denis Puric said that he would look forward to how 'The Natural Born Crusher' will handle the aggressiveness of 'The Iron Man,' The 39-year-old veteran contender mentioned this during his take with Sportskeeda MMA:

"It just depends if [Rodtang] comes on weight right. If he doesn't, then yeah, I don't know, man. I'm very excited to watch this fight to see how Takeru will deal with it."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com.

The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

