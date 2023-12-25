"You're worth way more than six bucks" - Fans react as UFC's Brittney Palmer shows off Playboy cover picture from 2012 wearing satin two-piece

An old Playboy cover picture of former UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer donning a beautiful satin two-piece has fans chiming in appreciation for the 36-year-old.

Following 16 years in the world's premier MMA promotion, Palmer retired after UFC 296 pay-per-view, leaving behind an illustrious legacy that saw her winning Ringcard Girl of the Year five times.

It's worth noting that, apart from her octagon duties, Palmer is also a successful model and contemporary artist. In a recent post on Instagram, the former ringside beauty shared numerous pictures, including a few snap shots of a 2012 Playboy edition with her on the cover.

Suffice it to say, fight fans wasted no time in showering the diva with love and support as they flooded her comments section with heart-warming reactions.

Referencing the price of the Playboy edition, @theray3rd wrote:

"You're worth way more than six bucks."

Below are more reactions:

"Amazing and beautiful."

"We'll miss seeing you in the UFC, happy retirement."

"I still have mine signed."

"You are absolutely gorgeous."

"Still only 1 of the 2 Playboys I own."

"Congratulations on getting the cover."

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] has left the chat."

"Always Gorgeous."

"I NEED that issue of PB!!"

"So absolutely stunning."

Screenshots courtesy @brittneypalmer on Instagram

Arianny Celeste picks Brittney Palmer as the GOAT

Octagon girls have long been a feature in the UFC, and Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste are among the most beloved and paid ringside beauties in the world's premier MMA promotion.

During a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Celeste lauded Palmer as one of the GOATs when it came to ring girls. Speaking about her compatriot's retirement, the 38-year-old said:

"You know we are just growing up... sometimes you've got to do the next chapter in life... No [she is not retiring too early], she had a great run... We are both the GOATs. I'm the OG GOAT, though."

Catch Arianny Celeste's comments on Brittney Palmer below:

Celeste is one of the highest-paid ring girls in the UFC. She reportedly rakes in upwards of $1 million annually from various endeavors. Apart from her ring girl duties, she is also a successful model and has been featured in popular publications like Playboy, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated.