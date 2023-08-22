"Paint Suga with the belt" - Fans heart UFC's Brittney Palmer's art montage dressed in chic-casual attire

Fans have been left in awe of UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer's art montage.

Palmer is a highly accomplished ring girl and model. She has won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022) and has also been featured in some of the world's most prominent fashion magazines and even appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine back in 2012.

The UFC ring girl recently took to Instagram and shared a short video of herself painting while dressed in chic-casual attire. It is worth noting that she's a contemporary artist and designer as well along with being a model.

Brittney Palmer shares her secrets to viral Instagram success

Since making her debut as a ring girl in 2011, Brittney Palmer has garnered immense popularity within the mixed martial arts universe. She has cultivated a massive fan base who is lured by her fascinating aura and boasts over 1.1 million followers on her Instagram.

During an appearance on the Neon Confidential podcast, Brittney Palmer revealed her secrets of reaching viral success on Instagram. She spoke about the knowledge and strategies that helped her to social media stardom: She said:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. I'm very blessed and lucky to literally live a really fun and adventurous life. But it is a very time consuming part of a job or situation... I try to do a rhythm... it's like art, modeling and promoting my stuff."

She added:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."