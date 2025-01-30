"You s*ck off the same f*cking dictator" - Sean Strickland goes no-holds-barred on Khamzat Chimaev's relationship with Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov

Sean Strickland recently launched a scathing critique of Khamzat Chimaev’s connections to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Strickland is gearing up to challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in a highly anticipated title rematch, which will headline UFC 312 on Feb. 8 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Should the American triumph in the 'Land Down Under' next month, he could find himself on a collision course with Chimaev for the first defense of his second reign as 185-pound champion.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland sidestepped discussions about a potential future clash with 'Borz' and instead erupted into a profanity-laced tirade against his strong association with Kadyrov and his family:

"Chimaev would just be fun just to f**king roast him. I mean, like, who is f**king Chimaev, dude? You f**king fled your sh*tty country to go have a better life in Sweden. You go back because your family is persecuted. You go back, you suck off the same f**king dictator who probably made your life a living hell. You become a f**king Chechynyan wh*re, and he starts pulling the leash on you."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (10:40):

The polarizing Chechen leader and his family often make appearances in Chimaev's social media posts, with 'Borz' seemingly taking on the role of an MMA coach for the leader's son, Ali. He even accompanied him to train at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

When Sean Strickland almost fought Khamzat Chimaev on short notice just weeks after claiming gold at UFC 293

After clinching the middleweight title with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September 2023, Sean Strickland was reportedly offered a short-notice call to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev, with less than a month to prepare.

The situation emerged when Chimaev's planned showdown with Paulo Costa at UFC 294 fell through after the Brazilian withdrew due to a necessary surgery.

During an interview with ESPN MMA in November 2023, Strickland’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, revealed that the UFC extended an offer for his fighter to defend the title against 'Borz' on short notice. However, Nicksick turned it down due to their already demanding schedule:

"I was the one that kind of said no. I was like, bro, I can't be there. I mean, we can go out there, but it just didn't make any sense to me whatsoever to take a short-notice fight against a killer... Sean Strickland can fight anybody on any day's notice we know that he's done it before in the past but why is it our responsibility to go put our title on the line on short notice when we already did them the solid by fighting Izzy [Israel Adesanya] on five and a half weeks notice."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments below (20:31):

