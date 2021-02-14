"You saw what I did with jabs!" - Kamaru Usman sets the table for potential Georges St-Pierre super fight

Kamaru Usman has provided his assessment of a potential fight against Georges St-Pierre. The reigning UFC welterweight champion believes GSP has one of the best jabs in the game but reiterated that everyone has now seen what he can do with the jab.

At UFC 258, Kamaru Usman marked his third successive title defense when he beat Gilbert Burns. After being rocked in the early stages of the fight, The Nigerian Nightmare came back strongly in Round 2 before finishing Burns in the third round via TKO.

In the post-fight press conference, Kamaru Usman was asked about a potential fight against George St-Pierre. Usman responded by stating that he has always looked up to GSP but warned the legend about how the fight game has evolved since his retirement.

"I love George, I really do. I mean, one of the inspirations early when I started watching this sport but I'm a whole different animal nowadays. It's a different ball game, I love George, I think George is tough, you know. I consider him one of the greatest but I fight with me and George, okay. George was massive with the jab but you saw what I did with jabs."

Kamaru Usman also explained that St-Pierre had some of the best jabs in the game. However, at UFC 258, everyone saw what The Nigerian Nightmare is capable of doing with the jab as well.

GSP is unlikely to come out of retirement at the moment. While there have been rumors of a potential fight between him and Khabib, The Eagle also announced his retirement from the sport last year.

Who is next for Kamaru Usman after his win at UFC 258?

After his triumphant win and title defense at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal. The reigning UFC welterweight champion is ready for a rematch with Masvidal and wants Gamebred to undergo a full training camp.

At UFC 251, Kamaru Usman was successful in his second title defense when he beat Masvidal in their five-round fight. The reigning champion has made it clear that he intends on putting Masvidal in a 'coffin' if they meet in the Octagon again.