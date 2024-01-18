"You don't see that a lot" - Nina-Marie Daniele shares how Sean Strickland behaves with fans 

Social media influencer and MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has shed some light on how important fans are to Sean Strickland.

'Tarzan' is the current middleweight champion, having won the title in 2023's biggest upset when he dominated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Strickland has since become one of the most popular fighters on the roster, due to both his performance against Adesanya and his outspoken personality.

The 32-year-old is widely known for his controversial and outspoken nature, often never shying away from speaking his opinion a subject. Whilst sometimes that can lead to him being criticized, Strickland's raw honesty on topics such as the abuse he suffered as a child has seen him gain a widespread connection with fans.

Strickland is currently set to make his first title defence when he takes on Dricus du Plessis on January 20, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of his bout this weekend, Strickland appeared in the latest episode of the UFC 297 Embedded: Vlog Series. During the video, Strickland is pictured posing for pictures with fans and signing autographs.

Marie-Daniele, who is close friends with Strickland, then appeared on camera and explained how much the middleweight champ appreciates his supporters. She said:

"I've never seen Sean say no to a fan. They motivate him too and they help him get to where he is. You don't see that a lot."

Catch Nina-Marie Daniele's comments here (0:55):

Israel Adesanya casts prediction for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for the UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Adesanya lost the title to Strickland in a devastating defeat last year, but was originally set to face Dricus du Plessis. 'The Last Stylebender' and 'Stillknocks' had been locked in a rivalry for some time after the South African claimed that he would be the "first real African UFC champion" should he win the title.

Du Plessis later made himself unavailable for the UFC 293 bout against Adesanya, with Strickland instead stepping in and dropping a performance that shook up the entire division.

Speaking about the fight on his YouTube channel, Adesanya gave the edge to the South African fighter. He said:

"Official pick, I'm going to go with Dricus. Does it go the distance? I'm gonna say no. Not that I don't respect Sean Strickland or his skills, the guy beat me, so of course I respect his skills."

Catch Adesanya's comments here (6:26):