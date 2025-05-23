"You didn't see nothing?" - Joe Rogan calls out celebs like LeBron James and Ashton Kutcher for playing dumb on P Diddy parties

Joe Rogan recently commented on the much-talked-about trial of hip-hop mogul P Diddy. At the moment, Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is facing charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the 57-year-old shed more light on the celebrities who were publicly seen to be either affilliated with and/or friends with the rapper.

As seen through photos and stories told through the years, celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Mariah Carey, and LeBron James allegedly took part in Diddy's "White Parties" - where most of the alleged crimes were committed.

Rogan said:

"How many guys were on video saying, 'Ain't no party like a Diddy party!' How many people, like, openly talked about being there? LeBron [James], Ashton Kutcher, all these people. Like, 'You guys all went, you didn't see nothing? You didn't see nothing?'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:28):

When Joe Rogan speculated that "East Coast/ West Coast War" partly fueled P Diddy's downfall

Over a year ago, months before P Diddy got arrested and the case broke the internet, Joe Rogan and his friend Joey Diaz speculated on the wild allegations running around at the time. In a JRE episode, the two stand-up comics talked about Diddy's rumored "Epstein-like" parties where he puts well-known people in se*ual parties and then films them.

The conversation then turned to conspiracy theories, namely the fact that Homeland Security raided Diddy's mansion not to gather pieces of evidence but to destroy them. Joe Rogan then speculated why people generally gravitate and get entertained by the downfall of famous individuals like Diddy, saying:

"When someone like Diddy gets caught, the glee that people have is weird. Coz, they're too successful. Also that's, like, there was always so much East Coast West Coast sh*t that's still like in the Zeitgeist, you know. Like with Biggie [Notorious B.I.G.] and Tupac [Shakur], and they're all hating at each other and they both got killed. There was a lot going on. And then there's people that thought that Puffy [Diddy] was involved."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:08):

