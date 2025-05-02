“You see me play in a lot of different positions” - Dante Leon explains why his style matches well against Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo’s styles couldn’t be farther from each other. Leon’s by-the-book technicality and Ruotolo’s expertly chaotic execution have clashed before, and they’ll meet again with the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

For Leon, though, that contrast isn’t a problem. In fact, it’s where he thrives.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he spoke about the dynamics of his style against Ruotolo's:

“Just because of my style, and just because of how things go, you see me play in a lot of different positions. You see me in a lot of different exchanges more so than you do a lot of other people. But, against him, I don’t see this as me having to play anything that he forces me to or he makes me choose."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Canadian standout has always chased growth, keeping comfortable in uncomfortable places. And against someone like Ruotolo, who scrambles non-stop and never lets a position settle, that versatility might be the key to victory.

Ad

“I can hang with him anywhere” - Dante Leon unfazed by Tye Ruotolo’s explosively chaotic style of grappling

With two fights already behind them, Dante Leon knows how the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo approaches his targets.

He knows what to expect, and he isn't at all fazed:

Ad

"I can hang with him anywhere, to be honest," Leon said. "I don't think that there's anywhere that I see myself being way behind him."

Each of them has one win apiece, and this trilogy fight could decide once and for all who the better grappler is - and award the victor with 26 pounds of gold.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place tonight, May 2, at 9 PM Eastern Time. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.