  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “You see me play in a lot of different positions” - Dante Leon explains why his style matches well against Tye Ruotolo

“You see me play in a lot of different positions” - Dante Leon explains why his style matches well against Tye Ruotolo

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 02, 2025 14:34 GMT
Dante Leon (left) and Tye Ruotolo (right)
Dante Leon (left) and Tye Ruotolo (right) [images via ONE Championship]

Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo’s styles couldn’t be farther from each other. Leon’s by-the-book technicality and Ruotolo’s expertly chaotic execution have clashed before, and they’ll meet again with the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

For Leon, though, that contrast isn’t a problem. In fact, it’s where he thrives.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he spoke about the dynamics of his style against Ruotolo's:

“Just because of my style, and just because of how things go, you see me play in a lot of different positions. You see me in a lot of different exchanges more so than you do a lot of other people. But, against him, I don’t see this as me having to play anything that he forces me to or he makes me choose."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Canadian standout has always chased growth, keeping comfortable in uncomfortable places. And against someone like Ruotolo, who scrambles non-stop and never lets a position settle, that versatility might be the key to victory.

Ad

“I can hang with him anywhere” - Dante Leon unfazed by Tye Ruotolo’s explosively chaotic style of grappling

With two fights already behind them, Dante Leon knows how the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo approaches his targets.

He knows what to expect, and he isn't at all fazed:

Ad
"I can hang with him anywhere, to be honest," Leon said. "I don't think that there's anywhere that I see myself being way behind him."

Each of them has one win apiece, and this trilogy fight could decide once and for all who the better grappler is - and award the victor with 26 pounds of gold.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place tonight, May 2, at 9 PM Eastern Time. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications