"You see the real Victoria Souza" - Rising star Victoria Souza proud to display her prowess after definitive win over Itsuki Hirata

Victoria Souza secured the biggest win of her run in ONE Championship to date this past weekend in Bangkok.

The Brazilian competitor has had some ups and downs during her time in the promotion so far.

However, she hopes that ONE 167 is where her fortunes start to change for the better after she pulled off a big upset win over Itsuki Hirata.

The 26-year-old was able to catch her opponent, who is known for her grappling skills, in a guillotine choke off of a takedown to force the tap.

For Souza, there aren't going to be unending celebrations as she spoke about during a post-fight interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA:

"I will go back to Brazil to celebrate with my family and our training partners, and then straight back to becoming a student in the university, because we will have a test week ahead. So, student, training, and back to work."

Souza also thanked the fans for all the positive messages she has received, stating that she will look to continue this momentum going forward:

"Thank you for so many messages on Instagram, I will try to respond to every message in time. And now, you see the real Victoria Souza."

Watch the full interview below:

Victoria Souza is back to work for ONE 168

Even before she got her hand raised against Itsuki Hirata at the Impact Arena, Victoria Souza was already penciled in for her next test.

This ended up working out perfectly in her favor as after getting this big win, she now has a new challenge to focus on where she can look to carry over all of her confidence from this performance.

Souza is now set to take on Alyse Anderson in Denver as part of the stacked ONE 168 card at the Ball Arena.

It's a perfect opportunity for her to do what she said herself, and show fans the real Victoria Souza.

ONE 168 will air live at US prime time on September 6 as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited return to the United States.

US and Canadian fans can also rewatch all of the action from ONE 167 via the free replay on Prime Video.