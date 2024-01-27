"You sh*t the bed" - Jamahal Hill claims he deserves light heavyweight title shot ahead of Magomed Ankalaev 

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill unloaded on fellow contender Magomed Ankalaev's title shot aspirations.

Hill took to his YouTube channel and went on a scathing rant on Ankalaev's lack of exciting performances and his failure in the only championship fight he fought in against Jan Blachowicz.

“We’re in the entertainment business, right? You're not entertaining. Nobody wants to watch you fight. Nobody's rushing to pay for your pay-per-view. So whenever it comes down to that exciting, I guarantee more people want to see me fight than they want to see you fight. And in that alone, that math, is already killing you. My last four fights have been domination, finish, finish, finish. I’m the former champion. You was given the same chance to become champion and you s**t the bed. You couldn’t finish the job. You couldn’t do it. It wasn’t meant to be for you..."

Hill continued and made comparisons between their performances against common opponents, labeling himself "must-see TV":

"You walk around with this fake entitlement like you’re supposed to just be crowned the champion... You had your chance, you blew it. Now you sit on the sidelines and you wait. You haven’t earned anything, you don’t deserve anything... So maybe work on that marketability or something like that... We’ve had common opponents now multiple times, we see the results, we see the entertainment level in those matchups. Yours? None. Mine? Must-see TV, baby!”

Jamahal Hill lashes out at updated pound-for-pound rankings

Jamahal Hill is currently not a part of the men's pound-for-pound rankings since the last update.

Hill did not appreciate his omission and also questioned his previous lowly ranking in comparison to more recent champions. 'Sweet Dreams' seemed to reference Dricus du Plessis' recent title win as the middleweight champion has debuted at No.8 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Hill also specifically mentioned du Plessis' contentious split decision win. He wrote:

"Crazy how a year ago when I won the title in a record setting performance and showed complete dominance, but was only ranked 14 never going past 12 P4P!!! But everybody else that has won a title was immediately put in the top 8? Even off a split decision that most saw you lose!"

